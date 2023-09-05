Redistricting Alabama

People wait outside the federal courthouse in Birmingham on Aug. 14 to watch a redistricting hearing. Federal judges said Tuesday that they will draft new congressional lines for Alabama after lawmakers refused to create a second district where Black voters at least came close to comprising a majority, as suggested by the court. [AP PHOTO/KIM CHANDLER]

 Kim Chandler

MONTGOMERY — Federal judges said Tuesday that they will draft new congressional lines for Alabama after lawmakers refused to create a second district where Black voters at least came close to comprising a majority, as suggested by the court.

(1) comment

Sam Cat

And this is why racial tensions will never cease in this country. Everything today is based on skin color.

