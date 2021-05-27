UNDERWOOD — A man who authorities said attacked his three children and other family members with a machete Wednesday is charged with six counts of attempted murder.
Kyle Seeley, 34, surrendered to authorities following a three-hour standoff at the Kelley Road home of his parents, authorities said.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Seeley attacked his children, his brother and parents, striking the children and brother with the machete. The parents escaped without injury.
Singleton said all four of the victims sustained serious injuries. The children are 3, 5 and 7 years old.
The 3-year-old and 7-year-old were flown to Children's Hospital in Birmingham, where they underwent surgery.
Singleton said their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. They were out of surgery Wednesday afternoon.
The 5-year-old was transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence with less serious injuries.
Initially, the brother was taken to NAMC, but later he was flown to UAB Hospital, Singleton said.
All of the attacks occurred inside the house.
"We haven't determined a motive yet," Singleton said. "We believe there are some family dynamics there."
He said Seeley's parents were in the house at the time of the incident.
Singleton said 911 received a call at 7:11 a.m. regarding a disturbance at the residence on Kelley Road. The standoff started around 7:30 a.m.
Police used a loudspeaker during the standoff to try to communicate with Seeley, but he never responded. They could see the 34-year-old man inside the shed, Singleton said.
Members of the Florence SWAT team, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department and Florence Police Department fired tear gas around 10:15 a.m. into a shed behind a residence on Kelley Road where Seeley had holed up after the attacks.
"They began putting (tear gas) throughout the building," Singleton said.
Seeley ran out of the back of the shed and jumped a fence about 15 minutes later in an effort to escape, but officers took him into custody quickly with the help of police dogs.
"We're glad when situations like this come to this conclusion," Singleton said. "You never want to use deadly force if you don't have to."
Seeley and some officers were bleeding after they tackled him, so police took him for a medical evaluation, and then to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, Singleton said.
The sheriff said the only thing Seeley said after he was apprehended was that he was thirsty.
Singleton said authorities were checking to see whether there were additional weapons.
Authorities located the machete in the house early in the standoff.
There was no indication whether Seeley was under the influence of any substance, Singleton said.
