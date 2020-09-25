BIRMINGHAM — A man found dead inside an apartment after a fire early Friday had been shot to death, authorities said.
A man identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Ladarrius Jamiel Brooks, 27, apparently was killed before the blaze, which appeared to have been set to hide evidence of the shooting, news outlets reported.
Crews got a call about a fire in an apartment building about 4 a.m., and Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said firefighters found smoke and no visible signs of fire. But flames appeared to have been started in "multiple" places, he said.
Firefighters put out a few hot spots and then found a body in a downstairs unit, where Brooks reportedly lived.
