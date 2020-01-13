GUNTERSVILLE (AP) — The Marshall County school district is closing some of its schools this week after a tornado caused heavy damage at an elementary school, the superintendent said.
A twister that forecasters determined was an EF-2 with winds up to 120 mph devastated Brindlee Mountain Primary School at Union Grove on Saturday. Ten classrooms, the gymnasium and cafeteria were destroyed, a weather service assessment said.
Superintendent Cindy Saye Wigley, writing in a public message on Facebook, said it was fortunate students weren't in class at the time. Students and staff will have to be shifted to a middle school and high school, so all three schools will be closed this week, she said.
The Marshall County school board plans to request state funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.