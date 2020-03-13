Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said there have been no changes to the absentee balloting process for the March 31 primary runoffs because of the coronavirus scare.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is March 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the circuit clerk’s office, his office said.
If delivered by hand, absentee ballots must be returned no later than the close of business on March 30 to the circuit clerk’s office.
Ballots must be received by the voters’ circuit clerk’s office by noon on March 31 to be counted.
However, active military and overseas citizens voting absentee must have their ballots postmarked by March 31 and the ballots have until noon on April 7 to be received, according to Merrill’s office.
