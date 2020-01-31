BIRMINGHAM — The death of an Alabama woman whose body was found in a shallow grave about two weeks after she disappeared has been ruled an accidental overdose.
Paighton Houston, 29, died of morphine and methamphetamine toxicity, Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates told news outlets Thursday morning. It has been classified as a drug-opioid death, Yates said.
Wednesday night, U.S. marshals in Cleveland, Ohio, arrested Fredrick Hampton, 50, in connection to Houston's death, news outlets reported.
Hampton, a convicted sex offender, has not been accused of killing Houston. He was charged with abuse of a corpse after Houston's body was found, according to Lynneice Washington, district attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff District of Jefferson County.
Houston's remains were recovered earlier this month at a home in Hueytown, about 13 miles west of Birmingham. The home belongs to relatives of Hampton, AL.com reported.
The 29-year-old was last seen Dec. 20, 2019, leaving a Birmingham bar with two men. Family members told news outlets that she later sent a text to a friend asking the person to answer if she called because she didn't know who she was with and feared that she was "in trouble."
Hampton will remain in Ohio until he can be extradited back to Alabama, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.