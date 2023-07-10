Last Slave Ship

Traffic passes a mural along Africatown Boulevard in Mobile in 2019. A museum that opened in Mobile on Saturday tells the story of the Clotilda, the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States. [KEVIN MCGILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kevin McGill

MOBILE (AP) — A museum that tells the history of the Clotilda — the last ship known to transport Africans to the American South for enslavement — opened Saturday, exactly 163 years after the vessel arrived in Alabama's Mobile Bay.

