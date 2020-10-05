MONTGOMERY, Ala. — "I voted" stickers honoring veterans will be available for the first time to voters who cast ballots in the general election next month.
The stickers, which will be available at in-person voting sites on Nov. 3, feature an outline of the state with an Alabama state flag and the words "I vote in honor of a veteran." The new civic-duty participation badge will be available to those who vote in-person on Election Day.
The Montgomery Advertiser reported that Secretary of State John Merrill unveiled stickers alongside ALFA Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
"This new program we're introducing statewide will bring great recognition for all our veterans, all 380,000 throughout the great state of Alabama, and the service that they have provided to our state, and to our country," Merrill said.
Voters can receive a lapel pin and bumper sticker if they submit a testimonial about the veteran they are honoring at alabamavotes.gov.
