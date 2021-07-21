FLORENCE — Danny Johnson remembers the emotional moments of the last time he saw his son.
"I hugged him and I kissed him, and I told him how proud I am to be his dad," Johnson said. "He kissed me back."
Some 45 minutes later, Danny Johnson Jr. died.
That was on March 24, 2016, following a wreck involving an impaired driver.
As a tribute, his parents created the Danny Kendall Johnson Foundation.
Johnson's name also is the namesake of a state law, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, which was passed this year. The law expands the ability of an officer to conduct a field test if the officer suspects the driver has any type of impairment.
Johnson spoke Tuesday at a law enforcement training luncheon at the University of North Alabama.
There already had been a law stating Alabama residents give implied consent when they get a driver's license to allow field sobriety tests for suspected alcohol use.
The new law includes all types of suspected drug usage, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly. The law also allows officers to conduct oral swab testing at the scene.
The foundation is collaborating with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to produce a video that will be distributed to high schools and colleges throughout the state, Johnson said.
The Johnsons also envision scholarship funds, and are planning the Danny Kendall Johnson Senior Scout Bowl, which involves inviting high school football players who otherwise might get overlooked by college scouts to play in all-star games of each Alabama High School Athletic Association level.
Danny Johnson Jr. was an Alabama A&M football player when he was killed in a two-vehicle wreck while riding in a vehicle.
His father said his son always was an excellent student and wanted to become an anesthesiologist. He said his son is the inspiration behind the fund, the law and the scout bowl.
Johnson said he knew if would be a challenge when he set out on the endeavors.
"If it was easy, everybody would do it," Johnson said. "I heard more no's than I heard yes."
He said the inaugural scout games will be in 2022 in Huntsville.
They will be divided into individual games for each of the AHSAA's seven classifications and be held from April 26 through April 29 with an all-star game on April 29.
They will do it again June 21 through June 24.
There will be 1,700 total players with 850 representing teams honoring police in Alabama and 850 honoring Alabama troopers. The officials will also honor sheriff's departments in the state.
Johnson said he would like officers, deputies and troopers to attend the contests and meet the players.
"You meet them and they're no longer afraid of you," he said. "The next thing you know, you become friends."
Connolly said he met Johnson some months ago and was impressed by his mission.
"He has turned a tragic event in his life, the loss of his son, into a cause," Connolly said of Johnson.
Information on registering for the games is available at thatsmydanny.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.