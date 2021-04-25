FLORENCE — Donnielle Green isn't taking her second chance at life for granted.
The 32-year-old north Alabama resident has been assigned titles of survivor, miracle and superhuman, just to name a few, after surviving a four-month bout with COVID-19 and its complications, including 103 days on a ventilator.
She was sedated 90 of those days and spent 77 days during two separate stints on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body to allow the lungs to fully rest.
"I have no memory of all the really bad parts because I was asleep for all that time, but my family — they have those memories," said Green, who lives in the Lauderdale County community of Greenhill.
Before COVID struck Green, she was a thriving nursing student at Northwest-Shoals Community College working toward her dream of becoming a registered nurse while also working at Shoals Hospital's J.W. Sommer Rehabilitation Unit as a certified nursing assistant.
She was perfectly healthy, she said.
She was happy in a job she loved with her boyfriend (Stephen Powell) whom she loved even more, and life was sweet.
That was until she tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15.
"I got bad quickly, had all the symptoms but my breathing was the worst," she said. "I was admitted to Helen Keller Hospital on July 25, pretty sure I was dying, after my oxygen level got down to 66." A normal level is 95 or higher.
After unsuccessful efforts to raise her oxygen levels, she was put on a ventilator.
That was July 30.
The next thing she remembers, she was waking up to nurses in a different hospital telling her Happy Halloween.
"It was surreal, and I thought they were crazy because it seemed like I'd just taken a nap," she said.
She was flown to Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham where one of only four ECMO machines in the state was located.
Doctors agreed that the ECMO was her best chance at living.
COVID had caused double pneumonia, rendering her lungs unable to function. Doctors said even if a transplant was an option, she wouldn't have survived the surgery.
Dr. Michael Crain, a pulmonary intensivist at Princeton, knew shortly after her arrival that she was a candidate for ECMO because unlike many critical COVID patients, Green had singular organ failure.
"She wouldn't have survived without it, and we were starting her on it early, which bettered her chance of survival," Crain said.
He admits there were days that were touch-and-go.
Her extended time on a ventilator was also taking its toll on her body and would certainly prolong recovery.
"We've had between 50 and 60 COVID patients, and 40 have been saved by ECMO. It's a variable course, for sure," he said.
---
Survival rate
Crain said his team, so far, has produced a 70% survival rate with COVID patients on ECMO.
"There was a team of us on her case and some didn't believe she could survive," he said. "But her mother never gave up. And we weren't going to, either. Donnielle is the perfect example of why you should never give up based on what the literature tells you."
Crain said Green had survived longer on ECMO than anyone he's treated until earlier this month when another of his patients, a 39-year-old school teacher, beat her 77-day record.
"Her survival is miraculous, especially given the many times during her course of treatment that we thought she wouldn't make it," he said. "COVID is the worst thing I've ever seen in my critical care practice over 35 years."
Green credits her life to the saving grace of God, and said there's no doubt that God led her doctors to some seemingly unconventional treatments.
"They used surfactant on me, which keeps the lungs from sticking together," she said, adding that the drug is often used on babies born with premature lung development. "That made a big difference for me."
Once she was off the ECMO machine, she was transferred to Birmingham's Brookwood Baptist Medical Center before leaving for rehabilitation in Tennessee.
She remembers leaving Brookwood. The hallways were lined with cheering doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel.
"I got out of that wheelchair and practically ran to my mom," Green said.
Her Dec. 8 arrival home included a police escort, something she still can't believe, but for which she is grateful.
"It's overwhelming even now, four months later, to think about all the people, all over the country, who prayed for me without ceasing and trusted God for a miracle," she said.
Physically, she's working her way back, she said.
She lost 30 pounds and much of her stamina. Her voice is still barely above a whisper because of the tubes.
It's taken three months to recover to the point of being able to work again, but she's doing it.
Her motor skills were lagging and she was left with nerve damage in her left hand and right foot. She has 80% hearing loss in her right ear.
"But praise God, most everything is coming back to me and eventually, I'll be normal again," Green said. "Actually, I'm already experiencing a lot of normal. Just going to the grocery store and coming to work (half shifts for now) — it's just all so normal and I'm so grateful to God and all those who prayed for me."
She's also had to deal with the emotional aspect of her experience and her own mortality.
"For a while, I couldn't even read the Facebook page where they were posting updates," Green said. "It was just too overwhelming for me, but finally I sat down and read it — every bit of it."
What is she most thankful for?
"That God chose me for this journey," she said. "Without a doubt, I'm a better Christian, a better person because of it. I've seen the good in people, and I learned of people calling out to the Lord on my behalf who'd been far, far from God."
Her plans at this point are simple.
"To just live," she said.
She is hoping to re-enroll this fall in nursing school to finish her nursing degree with the hope of transferring to the University of North Alabama to get her bachelor's in nursing degree.
Then, it's on to achieving her dream of becoming a flight nurse.
"I can't say that I know for sure just why I, as a perfectly healthy young woman, came so near death, or why I'm even still here, but I know that I will forever be grateful to my God, all those who love me and prayed for me and the amazing doctors who never gave up," Green said. "If I've learned anything, it's to never give up."
