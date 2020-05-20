CHUNCHULA — An Alabama man accused of attacking family members and pointing a gun at officers was shot and killed by a deputy.
Levi Morse, 32, was shot once in the chest Tuesday evening after refusing to put down the handgun, Mobile County Capt. Paul Burch told news outlets.
Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at the home in Chunchula, news outlets reported. Burch said the deputy fired one shot after Morse ignored repeated commands to drop the firearm.
Morse was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.
Morse had a history of domestic violence, and law enforcement had been called to the home before, according to Burch.
The case will be presented to a grand jury for review, said Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich.
