Alabama physicians who want to certify patients for medical cannabis would have to pass periodic training classes and establish an "expectation" that they will provide continuing care to these patients.
Under draft rules released by the State Board of Medical Examiners on Thursday, physicians also will have to register with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and in most cases have practiced in Alabama for at least three years. The Board would not allow physicians to certify patients for medical marijuana until the AMCC begins issuing businesses licenses for medical marijuana production, unlikely to take place until the fall of 2022.
"In drafting its rules, the Board reviewed regulations from a number of states that have already implemented a medical cannabis program," said Carla Kruger, a spokeswoman for the State Board, in a statement. "In doing so, it selected rules that best protect Alabama's patients as well as encompass what the Board perceives as the intent of the Legislature in adopting this program."
The public will be able to comment on the draft rules through Jan. 4.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law in May authorizing the use of medical cannabis for 16 different conditions, including cancer, depression, autism, PTSD, terminal illness and chronic pain. Qualified physicians will only be able to recommend medical cannabis after first using conventional treatments. Patients who want to use medical marijuana will have to register with the AMCC for a card, which will cost no more than $65.
Medical marijuana will not be available in Alabama until 2023 at the earliest unless the Legislature chooses to change the timelines for issuing production licenses. The AMCC has signaled it will not seek an accelerated timeline in the 2022 legislative session, set to begin on Jan. 11.
Participating physicians will have to renew their licenses annually, paying a $200 fee and going through a two-hour refresher course on medical cannabis each year. Physicians could only approve patients for medical cannabis during in-person meetings in the state of Alabama.
