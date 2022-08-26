The percentage of Alabamians under age 65 without health insurance increased to 11.8%, nearly 461,000 people, in 2020 from 11.6% in 2019, with Morgan and Lawrence counties tied for third place in having the highest percentage of uninsured residents.

(1) comment

Clinton Herbert
Clinton Herbert

It's sad that our county is so poor, but I expect nothing less from a county and state run by Republicans.

