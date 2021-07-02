MOBILE — Police are investigating after about two dozen gunshots were fired into the house of an Alabama lawmaker who wasn't home at the time.
The Mobile Police Department tells local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at the home of state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures.
Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy said no one was home and no injuries reported.
Levy said the incident "does not appear to be a random act." Police counted 23 shots.
Neighbors in Mobile's Toulminville area said they heard the shots but didn't see anyone.
The shooting was not reported to police until Thursday afternoon.
Figures didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The 64-year-old has served in the state Senate since 1997, earlier serving on the Mobile City Council.
