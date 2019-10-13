BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a birthday party in Alabama.
Police issued an Amber Alert late Saturday after someone in a dark SUV grabbed Kamille McKinney while she was outside with friends about 8:30 p.m. and drove away.
The alert says Kamille, whose family calls her "Cupcake," is 3-feet (91-centimeres) tall and weighs 60 pounds (27 kilograms). She was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt and had yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.
Birmingham Deputy Chief Scott Praytor told Al.com that investigators are asking any homes or businesses in the Avondale area near the Tom Brown Village public housing complex to share surveillance camera footage with police.
Praytor says there is no indication the kidnapping is an issue over child custody.
