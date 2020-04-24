BIRMINGHAM — A customer at a cafe in Alabama refused to pay, leading to an exchange of gunfire with an officer Friday morning, police said.
The officer was shot once or twice after confronting the customer outside Ruth's Cafe in Birmingham, Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference.
The customer had left the cafe after refusing to pay and got into a vehicle, the chief said. Smith said the officer approached the vehicle to have a conversation with the customer and was met with gunfire.
The officer was taken to UAB Hospital in good condition, Smith said. The customer was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The identities of the officer and the customer were not immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.