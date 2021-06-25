ORANGE BEACH — Police in coastal Alabama say a group of teenagers were arrested after pouring alcohol on a nesting sea turtle.
News outlets report that Orange Beach police said the incident occurred Thursday night. Officers responded to a call that juveniles were harassing a sea turtle on the beach.
Police said they found a group of teenagers near the nesting sea turtle and discovered that they had poured alcohol on the turtle.
Officers made several arrests for underage possession of alcohol. Police said the investigation into harassment of protected wildlife had been turned over to federal officials.
The police department said it was not disclosing the location of the incident in order to protect the sea turtle nest. Police did not say how many teens were arrested.
