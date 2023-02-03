MONTGOMERY — A recent poll of Alabama Republican primary voters shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading former President Donald Trump by almost 20 points in a hypothetical matchup for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
A full 50% of those surveyed said they would either definitely or probably vote for DeSantis, while just 31% said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump.
Among those who remain undecided, 3% lean toward DeSantis, 4% lean toward Trump and 9% are firmly unsure.
The survey was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, a nonprofit organization that advocates for charter schools.
The poll, which surveyed 500 GOP primary voters via landlines and cellphones Jan. 14-16, has a margin of error of +/-4.38%.
The Trump/DeSantis numbers are the latest evidence of the former president’s eroding support among Republicans since the party experienced a disappointing midterm election with several Trump-picked candidates falling short in swing states.
In a late October survey conducted by Cygnal on behalf of Alabama Daily News, Trump led DeSantis 49.6% to 35.7% among Alabama GOP primary voters, with several other possible candidates registering in the low single digits.
When Trump was removed as a possible candidate in that poll, DeSantis ran away from the field with 71.2% of the vote.
Alabama isn’t the only state where Trump support is hollowing out. Last week, a University of New Hampshire poll showed DeSantis leading Trump 42% to 30% among Republican voters in the Granite State.
A South Carolina Policy Center survey of Republican voters also showed DeSantis leading Trump 52% to 33% in a head-to-head matchup. Both New Hampshire and South Carolina are key early presidential primary states.
One caveat to these latest Trump/DeSantis numbers is that the matchup was head-to-head. It did not include any other potential candidates, including those like former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, each of whom is said to be considering a bid.
And yet, going back to that Cygnal poll in late October, those candidates barely registered in a ballot test and their combined score was barely even with “unsure.”
Some of the ideological and demographic breakdowns of the Trump/DeSantis contest were also of note. DeSantis wins with every ideological position identified in the survey, but does best with “very conservative” voters and worse with those identifying as “moderate or liberal.”
And when it comes to education, Trump and DeSantis are almost tied among those who did not complete college, but the Florida governor has a 42 point advantage among those with a college degree.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.