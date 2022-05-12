MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has a high approval rating and a commanding lead in her run for reelection, but she would be in a runoff with one of her Republican rivals if the election was held today, according to a new Cygnal poll of likely Republican voters.
Asked what they thought of the job Ivey is doing, 67.2% of the GOP respondents said they approved while 24.4% disapproved. Likewise, 70.1% said they had a favorable opinion of Ivey, compared to just 27.6% who had an unfavorable opinion.
Yet, Ivey's general favorability did not translate into a sure-fire win on the poll's ballot test. Asked who they would support if the May 24 primary election were today, 40% said Ivey. Meanwhile, 17.9% said businessman Tim James and 14.6% said former U.S. Ambassador Lindy Blanchard. Another 10% of respondents were divided among Lew Burdette, Dean Odle and Dean Young, while 3.5% said they'd vote for someone else in the nine-candidate race. Another 13.8% of respondents remained undecided
A similar poll in March showed Ivey with 46.1%, followed by James, 12.4%, and Blanchard, 10.4%.
The governor would have to win above 50% in order to avoid a runoff with the second-place finisher.
The recent poll was conducted by Cygnal on behalf of Alabama Daily News and Gray Television. It surveyed 600 likely Republican primary voters May 6-7 and has a margin for error of plus or minus 3.99%.
Blanchard and James have spent $8.8 million and $4 million, respectively, in their bids to unseat Ivey, according to the latest campaign finance information from the Alabama Secretary of State. Ivey has spent about $7.3 million and has the most cash on hand, nearly $817,000, in the final weeks of the race.
Asked about what should be the top priority of state leaders, 29.3% said fighting inflation and reducing the cost of living.
Stopping illegal immigration and securing the border comprised the No. 2 answer at 15.3%. Fourteen percent said creating jobs and rebuilding the economy.
