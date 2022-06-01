Efforts to attract and keep teachers in Alabama classrooms need to include helping them manage unruly students and disrespectful parents, according to Jim Purcell, executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s Capitol Journal, Purcell referenced an April report that showed more than 50% of new teachers leave their first classroom within three years. The school environment is part of the problem, he said.
“I think there is a lot more effort about classroom management, about how to discipline appropriately,” Purcell said.
"We did some research,” he continued. “We did find that (teachers) were concerned about the students were unruly, the parents were disrespectful, the community didn’t respect teachers anymore ... . A lot said they were burned out.”
Purcell and ACHE have studied Alabama’s teacher pipeline issue for several years. Last year, ACHE surveyed about 17,700 K-12 employees, most of them teachers, and found that 6% planned to leave within one year. Another 32% planned to leave within five years.
Many leaving the profession listed unruly students, salaries and lack of instructional preparation time as reasons.
Purcell praised lawmakers for the substantial raise given teachers in the upcoming education budget.
About the unruly students, Purcell said the education community has started conversations about ensuring a better work environment for teachers, including more training for what to expect in classrooms.
He said many teachers who planned to stay in the classroom said they felt burned out.
Teachers aren’t the only profession ACHE is looking to keep in Alabama. The commission recently said nearly 50% of all bachelor’s degree holders from Alabama universities aren’t employed in the state five years after graduating.
Purcell said ACHE is in the process of reaching out to some graduates who left in the last 10 years to let them know about comparable job opportunities in their home state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.