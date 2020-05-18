MONTGOMERY — Red snapper fishing season begins next weekend on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said red snapper season will begin Friday.
The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, from May 22 to July 19. Anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire boats have their own season beginning June 1.
The daily bag limit will be two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches (406 mm) total length. Harvested fish must be reported on Snapper Check.
Additional information is available at the Alabama Department of Conservation.
