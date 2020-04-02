The Alabama Department of Public Health said today the number of people in the state confirmed to have died from COVID-19 is 17, unchanged from Wednesday, while 27 deaths have been reported, up from 24 reported as of Wednesday.
The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases statewide stands at 1,115, up from 999 on Wednesday morning, 949 on Tuesday morning and 830 on Monday morning, according to ADPH data this morning.
The state’s latest figures show: one death each in Jackson, Madison, Lauderdale, Tallapoosa, Montgomery, Washington counties; two each in Shelby and Lee counties; three in Mobile County and four in Chambers County.
The total number of those tested has increased to 7,774, a number that primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required by law to report positive tests to the ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases locally are Lawrence County, three, unchanged from Wednesday; Limestone County, 23, up from 22 on Wednesday; and Morgan County, 20, according to ADPH data this morning.
According to the ADPH, Jefferson County is the county with the most confirmed cases at 305, and Madison County is next with 107 confirmed cases.
