There are five weeks to go and a lot of money to be spent in between now and the May 24 U.S. Senate primary election.
U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt led financial contribution efforts in the first quarter of this year, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
Britt, the former Business Council of Alabama leader, raised $1.3 million in contributions January through March and had $3.2 million available at the end of March in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby this year.
But it is Mike Durant with the most cash on hand after the military veteran and Huntsville businessman loaned his campaign $2.6 million to end of the third quarter with about $4 million.
Britt and Durant have emerged as the race’s frontrunners, according to various recent polls.
Retiring Congressman Mo Brooks, the race’s former frontrunner, raised about $489,710 in the first quarter and had $1.57 million on hand at the end of March.
