FLORENCE — Authorities said drinking water in the area is safe as they worked Monday to remove a tugboat from the Port of Florence on the Tennessee River.
The tugboat partially sank Sunday and spilled 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel. The port is at mile 256.6 on the Tennessee River.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said a fisherman called 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday to report seeing fuel in the water.
Officials closed the beach area of McFarland Park and it remains closed indefinitely, Grabryan said. Authorities said you should not fish in and around the spill area while the situation is being handled.
Grabryan said there are no intakes on the Lauderdale County side near the spill. On the Colbert County side, the closest intake is near Riverfront Park in Sheffield.
The City of Florence issued a notice on social media Monday, assuring the public that the drinking water is safe.
"The diesel spill from a sunken tugboat does not impact the City of Florence’s drinking water treatment plants," the notice stated. "Both plants are upstream from the impacted area. One is on Wilson Lake and the other is on Cypress Creek."
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said the Sheffield's Water Department is monitoring the situation and has found no issues.
"They're continuing to monitor it and make sure there is no evidence of diesel fuel on the surface on that part of river," Stanley said. "They also have talked with (Grabryan) and it's a consensus that it seems to be staying on the north side of the river. They're keeping a close eye on it and if there's any sign of any diesel fuel we'll take actions to ensure everybody's water supply is safe."
Grabryan said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has been on the scene since Sunday and the U.S. Coast Guard arrived Monday. In addition, a crane operator is working to remove the tugboat from the water. The tugboat is partially submerged.
The river level at the Tennessee River at Florence is just under 13 feet and is expected to remain at that level for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
Yellow caution tape is in front of the McFarland beach entrance to prevent people from swimming or fishing there.
Police on Sunday reported that diesel fuel from the boat was beginning to wash up on shore at McFarland Park.
Grabryan said boom material has been placed out around where the tugboat sank to try to harness the fuel. He said it is too early to know when the area will reopen for fishing and swimming.
"I really couldn't tell you off hand how long it will be before those activities proceed," he said. "I'm just thankful nobody was hurt during all of this."
Florence Port Authority Director Hal Greer said the port and its seven industries remained open Monday, and they are monitoring the situation and assisting in any way they can.
At Florence Harbor Marina, Harbor Master Kyle Friauf said they have been getting some cancellations due to the spill.
"It's going to put a cramp on people wanting to use their boats," Friauf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.