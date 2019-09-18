SCOTTSBORO (AP) — Officials say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a courthouse in Alabama.
News outlets reports the gunfire happened today at the Jackson County Courthouse in the northeast Alabama town of Scottsboro.
WAFF-TV reports Commission Chairman Tim Guffey says a man walked into the courthouse with a gun.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says one person was flown to a hospital after what he describes as a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.
The County Commission posted on its Facebook page that the courthouse is closed, but didn't give any details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.