The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Alabama climbed from six on Monday to 13, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest report this morning.
The ADPH reports the state has 949 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 830 reported on Monday morning.
The number of confirmed cases locally are Lawrence County, three, unchanged from Monday; Limestone County, 20, up from 16 on Monday; and Morgan County, 19, up from 17 on Monday, ADPH data show.
The state is reporting 13 deaths: one each in Jackson, Madison, Lauderdale, Tallapoosa, Montgomery and Mobile counties; two each in Shelby and Lee counties and three in Chambers County.
The ADPH said today that the total number tested was 6,531, the same number reported on Monday morning. That figure represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories and some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH, and some commercial labs don’t report negative specimens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.