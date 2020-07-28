MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is warning people not to open or plant any unsolicited seed packages they might receive in the mail from China.
Reports of these mysterious packages containing unidentified seeds marked as delivered from China and sometimes mislabeled as “jewelry” prompted similar warnings in more than two dozen states, The New York Times reported Monday.
Multiple seed packages have been reported in Alabama, according to the agriculture department.
“We urge all residents to be on the lookout for similar packages,” Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate said in an emailed statement. “These seeds could be invasive or be harmful to livestock.”
Pate’s office said that those who receive the “unsolicited seed” should not open the sealed package or throw it away. Recipients are asked to report the seeds to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services and keep the seeds and packaging until USDA provides further instructions.
Call 1-800-877-3835 or email to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. For more details visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/import-information/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling.
