The Alabama Department of Public Health said Monday it confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in an ADPH employee who works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery.
The individual had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing, the health department said in a news release.
The employee and staff working in close contact with the employee have been sent home for isolation. In addition to the area where the employee worked, the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.