Drinking water in Alabama is safe, and there’s no need to hoard cases of bottled water during the coronavirus crisis, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management said in a news release Monday.
“The water they get from their tap, whether it’s from a large municipal system or a small, rural utility, is 100 percent safe due to the proven safety requirements they are required to follow and that ADEM enforces," said Lance LeFleur, ADEM’s director.
"People don’t need to fear the coronavirus as far as their water is concerned.”
