MUSCLE SHOALS — A company that will create 279 jobs and produce battery trays for electric vehicles is coming to Colbert County, and Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford joked that he's relieved he'll no longer have to refer to the industry as "Project Tango."
Since it became public in July that an automotive-related industry was locating at Shoals Research Airpark, residents have asked local leaders for details.
However, due to confidentiality agreements, the project simply went by the Project Tango name while local, state and Tennessee Valley Authority officials completed the finishing touches on the deal.
On Tuesday, the Shoals Economic Development Authority announced the company is DURA Automotive Systems, describing the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company as a supplier that has a strong reputation for innovative, highly integrated, mechatronic systems and lightweight solutions.
Officials said the average entry level wage would be $19.06 an hour.
"I'm thankful our community has invested in the necessary infrastructure to make a deal like this possible," Bradford said. "Throughout the pandemic, we continue to strive for economic development and good jobs, and this announcement delivers both."
Company officials have not announced which electric vehicle makers they will supply with battery trays from the Muscle Shoals plant.
The company is investing $59 million into the project, and SEDA is leasing them the 100,000-square-foot speculative building that SEDA completed in 2019. DURA officials said they plan to expand that to 200,000 square feet.
In addition, SEDA and the Shoals Industrial Development Committee approved dedicating $11.5 million from the Shoals Economic Development Fund toward the effort.
DURA CEO Kimberly Rodriguez said the company has confidence this facility will be a success, especially with the community partnership.
"We will build the world's benchmark facility to manufacture lightweight automotive structural systems, including the electric vehicle battery tray architecture," Rodriguez said.
"To evaluate our options for a new facility, our selection criteria emphasized workforce capability, government engagement, regional infrastructure, stability, logistics and the total cost of execution relative to risk. Ultimately, among the many location possibilities, Muscle Shoals emerged as the clear choice for DURA."
She said the company has 31 facilities across the globe.
Tuesday's announcement included a video of Gov. Kay Ivey welcoming DURA to Alabama.
"I know that your venture to produce battery trays for electric vehicles will become another Alabama success story," Ivey said. "As you've already discovered, we believe in teamwork when it comes to helping companies grow and thrive. You have found real partners in the Shoals and Alabama."
SEDA President Kevin Jackson said a lot of work and planning went into the project, and he thanked the community leadership.
"They had the forethought to invest in infrastructure and assets to allow the Shoals to compete for projects on a global scale," Jackson said. "It's because of them and the exceptional workforce of the Shoals that today is possible."
