MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Supreme Court has sided with the Selma City Council in a power struggle with the mayor over who can appoint department heads.
Justices on Friday upheld a judge's decision dismissing the lawsuit filed by Selma Mayor Darrio Melton that challenged the city ordinance approved by council members.
The Selma City Council in 2018 passed an ordinance removing Melton's authority to appoint a police chief, fire chief and tax collector.
The council then overrode Melton's veto, leading him to file a lawsuit saying the ordinance improperly transfers executive powers to the city council.
Justices wrote that the trial judge was correct to dismiss Melton's lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.