CULLMAN — With the weekend's packed agenda of cookouts, fireworks and cooling off in a backyard pool, your mind may be more focused on the dogs that will be thrown on the grill than the one curled up at your feet. But for our four-legged companions, not all Independence Day festivities are as fun as taking advantage of the extra table scraps at the family barbecue.
According to the Cullman County Animal Shelter's Andrea Hudson, the weeks following July 4th's fireworks displays have in the past caused an increase in the number of calls and strays for the shelter to handle.
"Last year we had as many as 12 animals in the couple of weeks after the Fourth of July," said Hudson.
Through the efforts of shelter staff as well as local "lost and found" websites, Hudson says the majority of those pets were reunited with their families. The rest were put into custody of the shelter to begin the adoption process.
The American Kennel Club says pets should remain indoors and as far away as possible from fireworks.
Hudson said that in many cases, pet owners believed their animals were secure inside a fence or on a runner in the yard.
"When fireworks get going and they get scared, it will surprise people what they get out of," Hudson said.
The best practice is to set up a comfortable area inside your home away from windows to act as a safe haven when the action starts. Large closets and basements tend to be the best areas according to the AKC. However, if your pet is accustomed to a crate and feels safe there, those will serve the purpose.
Pet owners can also attempt to drown out any outside noises by playing white noise. Hudson said that turning up a television set or radio louder than normal can have the same effect.
Pet owners are also encouraged to dissipate their pets' excess energy during the daylight hours by taking longer walks than usual or participating in active play time with their pets leading up to the fireworks.
Finally, both Hudson and the AKC recommend attaching identification to your pet's collar prior to the any fireworks displays. The tags should include the owner's contact information including name, phone number and address to ensure a swift delivery home in the event the pet is able to escape.
Hudson says microchips are another way to easily identify and locate a lost pet.
"Sometimes people will have had a pet microchipped and they thought that was all there was to it. But there is a setup process you have to go through to activate it and to make sure you put in your current information," Hudson said.
If all else fails, Hudson said medications such as over-the-counter calming treats and chews are available from local pet stores. According to the AKC, Benadryl is also sometimes used to treat mild-to-moderate anxiety in dogs. However, both of these options come with a recommendation to consult a veterinarian to verify safety.
