The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it’s receiving a high volume of inquiries from motorists about enforcement along Alabama roadways, particularly since Gov. Kay Ivey announced a stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19.
Questions include whether law enforcement will set up checkpoints at Alabama state lines and/or ban motorists from entering the state.
“These are rumors,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “ALEA State Troopers continue to patrol roadways daily, to promote public safety and to enforce the law. There are no plans to shut down our state borders.”
The stay-at-home order, in effect until 5 p.m. April 30, has exceptions, all of which are listed at https://www.alea.gov/covid-19-response.
