WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday declared a major disaster in three Alabama counties battered by Hurricane Sally.
Storm surge and torrential rains swamped Mobile and Baldwin counties on either side of Mobile Bay when slow-moving Sally made landfall Wednesday on Alabama's Gulf Coast. Escambia County, an inland community that borders the Florida Panhandle, also suffered significant flooding.
Two deaths in Alabama were linked to the storm — one drowning and another that occurred during the cleanup. More than 55,000 Alabama homes and businesses remained without electricity Sunday, according to the website poweroutage.us.
Trump's disaster declaration makes federal funding available to help people in the affected counties pay for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses. Federal funds can also help state and local governments pay for emergency measures taken to protect residents in those three counties.
