BIRMINGHAM — UAB freshman linebacker Allen Merrick has died after suffering a gunshot wound.
Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Merrick died Friday morning at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He said the gunshot appeared to be accidental, but added that the investigation was ongoing and he couldn't release more details.
Merrick was the Gadsden City defensive player of the year in high school.
UAB coach Bill Clark said Allen suffered a gunshot wound while visiting home on Thursday.
