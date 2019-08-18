FLORENCE — A professor at the University of North Alabama will work with about 10 other Alabama scientists to research “solvents of the future” as part of a $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.
“It’s a great opportunity to get to do this,” said Amanda Hofacker Coffman, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Industrial Hygiene.
The team’s research will center on ionic liquids, or salts in liquid state.
In addition to solvents, these kinds of liquids are commonly used as high-tech lubricants, electrolytes in batteries, and propellants for satellite maneuvering. They have also been considered for use in developing medicines, according to an article from the University of South Alabama (USA).
Ionic liquids have been championed for their potential to replace other solvents that are harmful to the environment.
Research has already begun at several universities across the state, including UNA, USA, the University of Alabama and Tuskegee University.
The team will receive the full amount of the grant across two years, according to a news release. All participating scientists were required to submit a budget for their respective portions of the research.
Hofacker Coffman’s role will cater to her interest in chemical synthesis, particularly designing molecules that have intermolecular interactions. She said ionic liquids fit this description, which made her eager to get involved in the work.
The research will also involve students, she added.
“It’s also an opportunity for UNA and our undergraduate students to be a part of the work, as one component of the grant is the focus on the development of younger faculty,” she said.
According to the release, Hofacker Coffman is in the process of hiring those undergraduate assistants.
James Davis, UNA alumnus and current USA chemistry professor, will also be part of the research team. He is credited as the first to discover a natural ionic liquid in 2014.
Davis said ionic liquids have the potential to improve Earth’s overall energy use.
“Much of the energy we presently use is for separating chemical compounds, such as with refining, which uses enormous energy,” he explained. “We hope that by using ionic liquids, we can do it without so much energy expenditure.”
According to Hofacker Coffman, much of her work will focus on that piece of the puzzle.
She said the team will be looking at synthesizing small organic molecules and using ionic liquids as solvents — something that will help decrease the energy consumption in industrial compounds.
“They’re less volatile and safer because they’re non-flammable,” she explained. “If we’re able to show how they react in ionic liquids and decrease the temperatures, it would decrease the costs associated with their production and the environmental output used in the synthesis of the molecules on an industrial scale.”
