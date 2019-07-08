FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama will debut its Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion this fall.
The center, which will initially be housed in Rice Hall with counseling services, will partner with the community in its mission to provide care and support to all students, according to Executive Director Andrea Hunt, who also serves as director of Student Research.
“The center is here to address the critical needs of our students as we move towards a health and well-being model,” Hunt said in a press release. “The exciting part is that we can bridge the gap between the campus and our community through the services we provide.”
Carmen Burkhalter, outgoing dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, was recently named a finalist for the Inclusive Leader Award for her role in establishing the Mitchell/West Center.
“The more that people know about each other, and the more experiences that students have in higher education, the better prepared they are to be contributing members of our citizenry within our democracy,” Burkhalter said. “The center sends the message that all students have a voice in the discussion.”
While the center will help LGBTQ students through various challenges they face, it will also provide support to any student who struggles with food insecurity, mental health or other challenges.
“We will work with agencies to address the needs of our students on campus, as well as get students plugged into service opportunities so that they can make a difference in our community,” Hunt said. “We want to help instill the idea of social responsibility in our students.”
Vivienne Cho, an incoming UNA freshman, is one student who will benefit from the center. She lives on campus and studies music performance and education on a full scholarship.
Cho and her family have lived in Florence since she was in kindergarten. After graduating from Florence High School and making friends at her SOAR session earlier this summer, Cho said she is ready to move in and get started on an LGBTQ project.
One idea is a clothing drive for newly “out” transgender people.
The project would be personally meaningful to Cho, who recently came out to her family as transgender.
“I had a sense of this part of myself for as long as I can remember,” she recalled. “I didn’t know that being transgender was a thing because I didn’t have a word for it, so I went through my own discovery of it. I spoke with my mom, and my father didn’t react very well.”
Coming out resulted in some financial needs for college, but thanks to the Point Foundation, Cho became the first recipient of the newly established UNA Patti Sue Mathis Scholarship.
According to their website, the Point Foundation is the “largest scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) students of merit” in the nation.
The website lists Cho as one of 16 Point Scholars for 2019. She is the first UNA student to receive a Point scholarship, and UNA is the only institution in the South with a recipient this year, according to the release.
“Just knowing I have this scholarship really took the weight off of my shoulders,” Cho said. “It also took the weight of paying for college off of my mom. Now, she knows I will be close to home, and she won’t have to worry about paying my tuition.”
The center will serve as a liaison to the Point Foundation to help identify other candidates for their scholarships.
Cho’s Point scholarship, as well as the center, are made possible by an endowment from Elliott Mitchell and Clark West, a same-sex couple of more than four decades who are the namesakes of the new center.
Mitchell and West are working with UNA to house some of their collections at the center in an effort to provide some context and relevance.
“Elliott and I wanted an opportunity to do these things through education, as it would be an investment in young people who will be our leaders,” West said in the release. “It’s important for all of the kids growing up in the LGBTQ community to have role models. When I was growing up, I didn’t have anyone I could emulate as they do in society today.
“It’s been a wonderful partnership, and we hope it will be a very long relationship with UNA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.