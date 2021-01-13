The Air Force has selected Huntsville's Redstone Arsenal as the home of the U.S. Space Command, according to officials.
“Redstone Arsenal will be the new home to U.S. Space Command," U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, said in a statement today. "Huntsville is the right pick for a host of reasons — our skilled workforce, proximity to supporting space entities, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life, among other things."
The decision came after a two-year selection process.
Gov. Kay Ivey said she was notified of the decision this morning when Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Bob Moriarity called to inform her of Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett’s Space Command Headquarters decision.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command," Ivey said. “Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration.
"This combination only enhances the outstanding relationships we have with the 65 diverse federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal, not to mention the growing presence of the FBI and other federal installations."
Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base was the other main candidate for the command. Officials announced that more than $107 million of public and private money would be put toward the command, according to The Associated Press.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.