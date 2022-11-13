FLORENCE — They've served and sacrificed for their country in ways most will never know.
Now, through Serenity Counseling's "Renewed Warriors" program, the area's veterans have the opportunity to be on the receiving end of service through horses.
Counselor Cayron Mann leads a group, currently six members strong, in equine-assisted therapy, which has been proven successful for many suffering from anxiety or post traumatic stress.
For veterans attending Mann's weekly sessions, the pairings between them and the horses have been a life-enriching experience. Some even referred to it as "life sustaining."
Mann said the connection between a veteran and a horse, as well as veterans connecting with with other veterans, has brought peace and joy to participants.
"It's truly an incredible thing to see the connections as they interact with each other and the horses," Mann said. "At times, I just step back as they begin talking and sharing."
The program allows for pairings between horse and veteran to occur naturally.
Army veteran James Hanvey, who has been in the program for a year, recalled how his horse, Becca, chose him in the most distinct manner.
"She was a good ways away from where I was standing and she poked her head out and took off right to me," he said. "She's a spirited girl and I love that about her. She's perceptive, like all these horses out here. She feels my emotions and processes them. It's really quite an experience."
Many of the horses at Serenity Farm are rescues, who, like the humans who have befriended them, have endured their share of trauma in life.
"That's the connection, I think," said Zach Gamble, a member of the group for the past two years. "It's a beautiful relationship really because with Max (his horse pairing) it's been a matter of us both building trust. I carry a lot of stuff around, but the minute I get out of the car out here it all goes away."
As the trust relationship builds between veteran and horse, the veterans have the opportunity to help groom and care for the horses.
Some members of the group are also preparing to ride the horses.
Gamble is among those who is working toward riding his horse, a huge stride for him as he admits he was never previously a horse person.
"I was intimidated at first, but Max came straight for me — he claimed me," Gamble said. "I'd been in therapy of one sort or another since 2009 and it was always a hit or miss experience, but this is the sense of calm and security that I need."
The newest members of the group, Cadara Parks and Ema Smith, said that in the month they've been in the program, they've already made a deep connection, both with the horses and the other veterans.
"My horse, Candy, and I built a bridge that very first day, and I knew then that this was going to be a good thing for me," Parks said.
The therapy moves at a natural pace, Mann said, adding that EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing), is a significant approach.
It focuses on the individual's present concerns, and relies on the belief that past emotionally charged experiences are overly influencing the person's present emotions and thoughts about himself.
It helps break through emotional blocks that prevent a person from living an adaptive, emotionally healthy life.
Keith Veal is one of the more reserved members of the group. Paired with Toby, a purebred Spanish Mustang, he's also spent two years in the program.
He joined at his wife's urging saying only: "I was struggling and I had to do something."
The connection with Toby has a centering effect on Veal, he says.
"My emotions literally transfer to him and the counselors can watch (the horse) and see how I'm doing," he said.
As Tuesday's session was wrapping up, the talk among the group turned to how more veterans should get involved.
Gamble said there's a whole community of veterans who would benefit from the program. Hanvey agreed.
"It's not the traditional therapy setting and I'm hoping to see a lot more veterans come and participate," Hanvey said. "It definitely makes a difference."
