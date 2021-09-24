MOBILE — A woman has been charged with reckless endangerment after her gun went off as she was attacked by two other women in a Walmart in Mobile, authorities said.
The gunshot struck her relative — a 5-year-old boy — in the foot on Tuesday, Al.com reported.
Police on Thursday announced the charge against Miracle Murray. Police said she was on the ground and being attacked by the women when her gun accidentally discharged. A round from the gun struck her hand before hitting the boy's foot, Mobile police Officer Katrina Frazier said.
Murray took the boy to a hospital for treatment, Frazier said.
It's up to Murray whether to pursue charges against the women who attacked her, Frazier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.