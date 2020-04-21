The Alabama Department of Labor has disbursed more than $164.5 million in COVID-19-related unemployment compensation benefits, Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Monday.
The department is adding another call center to help with call volume, with more than 60 additional staffers working to answer phones, he said.
Washington said that the payments have been made to 103,453 claimants over the period covering March 16 through Saturday. This represents 227,358 weeks paid. The labor department said about $132.3 million of those funds are the $600 stimulus benefits added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits.
“We know that there are many who have yet to be paid, and we are working to get those claims processed quickly,” Washington said. He said it can take up to 21 business days to process a claim and with the added record-setting volume of claims, “it may take longer in some cases.” The ADOL recently deployed an online tool to help people keep track of their claims, The tracker can be located at https://uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov/. Other information can be found at ADOL’s COVID-19 resource page at https://labor.alabama.gov/newsfeed/News_CovID19.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.