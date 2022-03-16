MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $2.7 billion General Fund budget, the largest in the state’s history.
Because of changes made in the House, the bill returned Tuesday to the Alabama Senate which can concur with the changes or vote to go to conference committee.
Some noteworthy aspects of the fiscal year 2023 spending plan include a 4% pay increase for state employees and a one-time bonus for retired state employees.
Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, D-Hayneville, said state employees were one of the groups hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this is a great way to reward them for all of their hard work and dedication,” Lawrence said.
The budget will also provide extra funds for the Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
The money allocated to the Department of Mental Health will allow for construction of community mental health centers and the implementation of crisis intervention training programs to improve the state’s mental health services.
The budget awards $2.7 million for the World Games that will be held in Birmingham in July and $5.3 million for the construction of a new forensic laboratory in Dothan.
The House also voted to pilot an extension of Medicaid maternity coverage from the current 60 days to a full year after birth.
Chairman of the House General Fund Committee Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, said that he is excited to see Alabama following with its neighboring states towards increasing this coverage.
Clouse said the state has recovered “a tremendous amount” since the economic downturn of 2008.
“In 2014, our budget numbers were at the very, very bottom,” Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan, added. “We’ve come a long way.”
