The Alabama Department of Environmental Management, swamped with complaints about the smell of chicken-processing residue applied to numerous farms across the state as fertilizer, said it has plans to update regulations that went into effect last year.
"In 2019, ADEM developed rules for the Beneficial Use of By-product Materials for Land Application which became effective on April 13, 2020," ADEM said in a statement to The Decatur Daily last week. "Since this time the Department has expended considerable resources regulating this industry, and has recognized the need to upgrade these regulations based on knowledge obtained during their implementation.
"Over the past few months ADEM has met with various stakeholders to discuss needed updates to the regulations."
The ADEM statement said it is developing proposed updates to the regulations which it hopes to have available for public comment "in the next few weeks."
The waste that has triggered the most complaints comes from chicken processing and rendering plants.
To a limited extent, the agency has used existing regulations in an effort to reduce odors by advising waste distributors — Denali Water Solutions and Synagro are the main ones in Alabama — that the putrid wastewater should no longer be sprayed on top of the ground but should be tilled into it.
In a deposition in September, Stephen Cobb, chief of ADEM’s Land Division, said the agency knew last year that the regulations would likely need to be revised.
“When we … put these regulations into place last year, these were the first regulations of their kind in the state,” Cobb testified. “We said at the time that we would be using these regulations to gather information to get more specific details on exactly how materials are being applied in the state and we would be making adjustments and looking at additional regulations.”
One possible regulatory requirement that Cobb said might reduce odor from the poultry sludge would be for generators or distributors of the sludge to treat it with lime.
Denali is also a distributor of poultry waste from Wayne Farms in Decatur. According to Wayne Farms' filings with ADEM, their waste is only disposed of by plowing it under the surface at the time of application.
Scott Story, solid waste director at ADEM, said in a September deposition that this technique has promise.
“We have seen a much lower amount of complaints about odor when it is injected into the ground this way,” he said.
ADEM officials acknowledge that odor from poultry waste is not the only potential problem. If applied incorrectly it can attract insects and other animals, and can seep into waterways.
“Obviously, you know, some of them may have levels of pathogens that could be problematic if overapplied,” Story said in another deposition. “They could be getting into streams and creeks and … waters of the state and cause issues with that. So there’s a number of ways that it could endanger public health.”
Story said that land-applied sludge from wastewater treatment plants — which is subject to federal regulations and enforcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — trigger fewer odor complaints than poultry sludge and other food-processing waste.
“Upwards of half of what is actually being land-applied in the state is food waste residuals, and that is the waste that's left over — the sludge that's left over from the … chicken processing, other stuff like that,” Story said. “And so that is the one that we get most of the complaints on.”
A significant problem in ADEM enforcement of regulations aimed at reducing the odor from poultry sludge is that the smell impacts people differently.
“It's hard to quantify odor. What stinks to one person may not stink to somebody else,” Story said.
While ADEM said it plans to tighten regulations on food processing waste, Nelson Brooke of Black Warrior Riverkeeper — which has filed a lawsuit challenging ADEM's existing regulations as too lax — is not optimistic.
“Our state environmental regulatory agency, the Department of Environmental Management, is not in place to protect us, our health or our environment. They are enabling industry. They are enabling pollution,” he said. “This had been going on for too long without regulations, but the regulations the state has are far inferior to what we deserve and what we should have in place in Alabama.”
Attorney Barry Brock of Southern Environmental Law Center, which is representing Black Warrior in its challenge to the regulations, said pressure from industries often undermines ADEM's efforts to protect the public. Among other steps, he said he would like new regulations to require the same testing of chicken-processing waste that is already required of municipal wastewater treatment plant sludge.
"ADEM is telling us they’re basically going to revise these rules along the lines of what we want. What happens a lot of times is they say they’re going to do one thing, and then Alfa and other industries get involved and they do another thing," Brock said. "We’re in this push-and-tug phase now where everyone’s trying to influence what regulations get published."
Until the regulations are strengthened, Brock said, the state can expect an increasing amount of chicken sludge to be applied to farms.
"It sure does seem like they’re doing a lot of dumping in Alabama, and it sure does seem like that may not be a coincidence, and it might be related to lax regulation. It is coming in from out of state," Brock said. "We wonder why a company from Georgia is coming across the state line. Why is it coming from Chattanooga? The difference is you can dump it here with almost no oversight, but not in other states."
Jack West, policy director at Alabama Rivers Alliance, said ADEM’s proposed regulations when first published for public comment in 2019 were stronger but the agency “quickly revised them after they received a lot of comments from industry to water them down. Some of the problems that we see with the current regulations that are in place is there’s just no testing. There’s no testing going on over what is in this stuff.
"Yes, there may be some nutrient value, but what are the levels of heavy metals? What are the levels of E. coli? What are the levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances)?”
Julie Lay, of Guntersville, is a founder of Alabama Waste Sludge Awareness, a grassroots organization pushing for tighter regulatory control of food waste byproducts. Her group's aim is to pushback against the industries who hope to shape future ADEM regulations.
"Instead of only hearing from sludge companies or special interest groups, and industries about the benefits of sludge, ADEM also needs to hear the negatives and our concerns and science," said Lay, who has a degree in agricultural science. "They’re a risk to each of us because they’re being used on farmland that produces animal food, human food such as crops, potentially seeping or running off into our water and polluting out air. ... We all eat food. We all drink water, and we all breathe air. The application of sludge on land is a risk to all of these."
