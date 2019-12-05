MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s prisons had 1,339 correctional staff members at the end of September, but still need nearly 2,000 more, according to a third quarter staffing report made available this week.
State leaders say they’re pleased with progress made toward the goal of hiring 500 new officers this year.
Since April, 405 new officers have graduated ADOC’s training academy, the department and Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Tuesday. More are scheduled to begin training early next year.
“The governor has prioritized tackling the long-neglected challenges facing the state’s prison system,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said. “Progress is being made, particularly in the area of staffing. ... Alabama continues to work well with the (U.S. Department of Justice), and they are pleased with the steps being taken.”
An April DOJ report said federal investigators have found reasonable cause to believe Alabama’s violent, crowded and understaffed prisons violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bans cruel and unusual punishment. Among the report’s many recommendations was the addition of 500 correctional officers within six months.
Separately, in 2017, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled that mental health care in the state’s prisons was “horrendously inadequate” and low staffing and crowding was a large contributor to problems. He said the state needs to add about 2,000 correctional officers by 2022.
The 14 major prisons had a staff vacancy rate of 56.6% for correctional staff and supervisors, according to a September staffing report that is required in an ongoing lawsuit brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center against ADOC over the conditions within the prisons and lack of medical and mental health care. The “correctional staff” include correctional officers, basic correctional officers, which is a new designation created this year, and “correctional cubicle operators.”
The overall vacancy rate is down from 62% in June.
But the two reports, both made public this week, show a drop in the staff retention rate, from 95% in the second quarter of the year to 85% in the third quarter.
Key to the state’s staffing issue is not just recruiting officers, but keeping them, Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, said. He’s led prison reform initiatives in the Legislature.
“The recruiting classes are up, but have we stemmed the tide on the poor retention issue?” Ward said Tuesday.
The Legislature this year increased ADOC’s budget by $40 million in an effort to raise pay and increase benefits for correctional officers.
The ADOC couldn’t provide more recent staffing numbers this week and Ward said better staffing numbers will likely be available in the spring.
“The Legislature is going to have to hold their feet to the fire. If we’re giving them all this money, and the numbers are not increasing, we may have to reevaluate the situation,” Ward said.
The department’s creation of a new rank, basic correctional officer, which requires a six-week training course, “has accelerated the ADOC’s employment pipeline by widening the pool of eligible candidates,” spokeswoman Linda Mays said this week.
“Our increased compensation plan, effective recruiting and retention strategies and enhanced professional development and leadership training, in addition to the valued support of Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature have propelled ADOC’s efforts toward progress and transformation of the state’s prison system,” Mays said.
Multiple reports have detailed the conditions for inmates in the prisons. Multiple inmate deaths were being investigated in October. As of August, there had been 20 assaults this year on correctional officers resulting in serious injuries, according to the latest ADOC statistical report. Those monthly reports used to include staffing information, but the department removed it in 2017.
Ivey last week announced the state will seek bids from four developers to create three large regional prisons, which would replace most of the existing state facilities.
