Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth wants to change the state’s yearslong — sometimes decadeslong — appeals process for death row inmates.
A bill filed this week at Ainsworth's request would eliminate a step in the state appeals process for death row inmates and expedite their cases. He said he wants a “fair but expedited process” that will deter people from committing murders punishable by death.
The legislation began as a way to better protect Alabama law enforcement officers, he said, but evolved into a bill applying to all capital murder cases. Seven officers have been killed statewide in just more than a year.
“The goal is to deter anyone from harming or using deadly force with any law enforcement officer, and more so than that, any person,” Ainsworth said.
Currently, death row inmates appeal to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, and then the Alabama Supreme Court. Often, their cases also are appealed to federal courts.
Ainsworth wants state appeals to end at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, removing the state supreme court.
The bill also calls for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to prioritize and expedite death row cases.
The bill is similar to current law in another state.
“In Texas, your appeal process stops at the Court of Criminal Appeals. That's what this bill would do,” Ainsworth said.
According to Alabama Department of Corrections’ records, there are 175 inmates on death row. Sixty-seven of them have been there more than 20 years.
One of them is Gregory Hunt, who murdered Karen Sanders Lane in 1988 in Walker County.
“Her parents have passed away, and her sister is valiantly waiting for justice,” said Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper. She's sponsoring the legislation as HB275.
Rowe has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, starting as a patrol officer in the mid-1980s and retiring as Jasper police chief in 2014.
“I’ve seen how long this road is,” Rowe said about the death penalty appeal process in Alabama.
Capital murder, which is a murder case in which the death penalty is allowed, applies to about 20 offenses in Alabama, including:
• Murder during a kidnapping in the first degree;
• Murder during a robbery in the first degree;
• Murder during a rape in the first or second degree;
• Murder of any law enforcement officer;
• Murder when the victim is less than 14 years old.
Rowe said she thinks a shortened appeals timeline will be a deterrent in capital crimes.
“Anything we can do to deter people from killing people at that level is absolutely something I feel good about,” she said.
The bill raises concern for some lawmakers about making sure the correct person is sentenced to death. According to the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative, nine men on Alabama’s death row were later exonerated.
“I don’t know how the process is going to take into account that phase of review to see if that person is actually the person who committed that crime,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham said.
“We have to make sure that we actually have the person that has actually committed the offense,” Smitherman said
Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate as SB200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.