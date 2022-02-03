A bill to repeal Alabama’s requirement for a permit to carry a concealed handgun won committee approval Wednesday at the Alabama Statehouse after police and sheriffs urged lawmakers to oppose it.
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill on a 6-4 vote after a public hearing, with most of the Republicans supporting the bill and four Democrats voting against it.
The bill by Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, moves to the Senate. Allen has proposed the legislation for years.
Arthur Thomm of the National Rifle Association spoke in favor of the bill. Advocates for repealing the requirement say people should not have to buy a permit to exercise their Second Amendment right to carry a gun for protection. They said 21 other states allow concealed carry without a permit, including Mississippi and Tennessee.
Among those who spoke against it were Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and interim Montgomery Police Chief Ramona Harris. Jones said the permit requirement is an important tool for law enforcement, such as during traffic stops when there are guns in cars. Harris talked about the rise in gun violence plaguing the capital city, with eight homicides involving guns already this year.
“This bill is dangerous legislation and a detriment to law enforcement,” Harris said.
Dana Ellis, a volunteer with the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, urged lawmakers to listen to the concerns of law enforcement and oppose the bill. Ellis said Alabama law already supports the ability for law-abiding citizens to carry guns to protect themselves.
“Police are asking you to put safety over politics,” Ellis said.
Alabama law allows the open carry of a handgun. But if gun owners want to carry a pistol under their jacket or otherwise concealed, they have to pay a fee and get a background check from their sheriff for a permit. A permit is required to carry a pistol in a vehicle unless it is unloaded and locked up out of reach of the driver and passengers.
D.J. Parten, who said he was speaking for the National Association for Gun Rights, urged the committee to pass the bill.
“Our Second Amendment rights and our right to self defense should not be subject to the whims of the state,” Parten said. “The concept of constitutional carry is simple. Constitutional carry laws recognize the right of every law-abiding citizen to carry a firearm openly or concealed on their person or in their vehicle without having to receive government permission in the form of a mandatory permit.
“I’m sure you already know you can already carry a firearm openly in the state of Alabama without permit. All this legislation does is allows you to put a jacket on or get into your vehicle and not be charged with a crime.”
Gulf Shores Police Chief Edward Delmore said the permit requirement can give police valuable information about who they are dealing with during traffic stops.
“No criminals are going to follow the law,” Delmore told the committee. “We understand that. But right now if one of my officers stops somebody who has a gun on the front seat, the first question is going to be, ‘Do you have a concealed carry permit to have that firearm.’ And if they do, that brings the tension down immediately. That gives us some degree of understanding that that person is law abiding.”
Voting in favor of the bill were Republican Sens. Tom Whatley of Auburn, the Judiciary Committee chairman, Will Barfoot of Montgomery, Sam Givhan of Huntsville, Del Marsh of Anniston. Arthur Orr of Decatur and Larry Stutts of Florence. Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, abstained and noted that law enforcement in his district opposed the bill.
Voting against the bill were Democratic Sens. Linda Coleman-Madison of Birmingham, Vivian Figures of Mobile, Bobby Singleton of Greensboro, and Rodger Smitherman of Birmingham.
Smitherman said maintaining the permit requirement is an important way to support law enforcement to help balance concerns about racial profiling and other problems involving encounters between police and African Americans. Smitherman, who is Black, said he has been stopped five times by police on incidents he believes were racial profiling because he was not speeding or committing any other violation.
“Because we are trying to work to eradicate those things, we have to find a balance to help y’all (law enforcement),” Smitherman said. “If we want tensions to be eased when we have these encounters, these are things that ease tensions when we come up to those situations.”
Smitherman said he understood that criminals will find a way to get guns, but that the Legislature should not limit the ability of police to take those guns.
Allen’s bill has passed the Senate in previous years but has not passed the House. There appears to be more support for it in the House this year. The House Republican caucus included it in on their list of priority bills for the session.
