Nicotine age rise passes final vote
MONTGOMERY — A bill that would raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products, including vaping products, to 21 years old passed its final vote Thursday and now goes to the governor.
House Bill 273 by Rep. Barbra Drummond, D-Mobile, raises the age from 19 to 21 and requires vaping retailers to be included in a database aimed at preventing sales to minors.
The Senate passed the bill with amendment, 24-3, on Tuesday, and the House concurred, 58-25.
Bill for year-round daylight saving passes
MONTGOMERY — A bill that would allow the state to adopt permanent daylight saving time if the federal government approves it passed its final vote Thursday.
Senate Bill 388 by Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, passed the Senate unanimously and passed the House, 93-1. The bill now goes to the governor.
Congress has considered the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which has bipartisan support but has not moved in the U.S. House.
Teacher leave rollover approved in Senate
MONTGOMERY — House Bill 93 was approved but amended in the Senate. It would let newer teachers roll over unused sick leave each year and get paid for unused days when they retire.
Current Tier II teachers lose unused days each year. Sponsor Rep. Alan Baker, R-Brewton, has said his goal was to erase some of the “disparity” between Tier I and Tier II benefit recipients. As originally written and approved in the House, Baker’s bill would have let Tier II teachers collect retirement after 30 years instead of at age 62 as is now law. That portion was struck. Baker’s bill as approved by the House also increases teachers’ contributions to their retirement from 6% to 6.75%. The Senate changed that to 6.2%. The bill must now go to the House for agreement.
Tier II retirement benefits went into effect for new teachers in 2013 in an effort to save the state money on retirement costs. Teachers who were already in the classroom at that time got to stay in the more generous Tier I.
Yoga bill goes back to House
MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate approved a bill to revoke a nearly three-decade ban on the practice of yoga in public schools.
House Bill 246 by Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, would allow yoga in K-12 schools, but it would be limited to poses and stretches. The bill says the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting “namaste” would be forbidden.
Some Senate amendments mean the bill goes back to the House.
Innovation Act bills get final approval
MONTGOMERY — Two bills to promote entrepreneurship got final approval in the Legislature and went to the governor Thursday.
House Bill 540 by Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, would create the Alabama Innovation Corporation to help increase Alabama’s competitiveness in areas of technology and innovation as it relates to economic development strategies. The corporation has a $4 million line item in next year’s education budget.
House Bill 609, sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, would allow the Alabama Innovation Corporation to make matching grants of up to $250,000 to entities that receive federal Small Business Innovation Research grants or Technology Transfer Research grants. It also sets guidelines for awarding the matching grants. There is $5 million in the 2022 education budget for the grants.
The Alabama Innovation Commission proposed the corporation as part of its interim recommendations on strategies that will help the state spur innovation.
— Caroline Beck and Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.