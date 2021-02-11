Transgender kids
MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers are considering bills that would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender youths with hormonal therapy and puberty blockers to help their transition.
Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood. The bill calls the treatments a "public health risk," although experts testified Wednesday that the lengthy process is done cautiously and with proper oversight.
The bills introduced in the Alabama Senate and Alabama House of Representatives would prohibit the use of puberty-blocking drugs, hormonal therapy and surgery to treat transgender minors. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison.
The Senate Health Committee advanced the bill Wednesday on an 11-2 vote.
Advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Campaign, are opposing the bill that they say will prevent doctors from providing the best medical care to transgender youth.
Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, a pediatrician who has treated multiple transgender youths, told the Senate committee that genital surgery is never performed on children, and puberty blockers and hormonal therapy are used only after lengthy informed consent, mental health oversight and subspecialized medical care.
— The Associated Press
Artificial intelligence
Senate Bill 113 was approved in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Arthur Orr’s bill would put limits on how law enforcement agencies can use artificial intelligence and facial recognition to make arrests. Other factors or evidence must be used as well.
Orr, R-Decatur, said that as artificial intelligence uses expand, there must be assurances people aren’t wrongly arrested.
Committee member Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, praised the bill.
“This goes right to the letter of profiling,” he said.
Civil asset forfeiture
The same committee also advanced Orr’s Senate Bill 210, which would change the state’s civil asset forfeiture laws.
The bill would end civil forfeiture for criminal drug offenses and instead make the forfeiture process part of the criminal court.
Orr has pushed for asset forfeiture changes for several years, including a law that requires more reporting by law enforcement.
On Wednesday he said the law was designed to go after big drug dealers but is instead catching too many “little fish,” some never convicted of a crime, who have to pay civil court costs to get their property back.
Law enforcement groups have opposed previous bills.
Direct wine shipment
Senate Bill 138 to allow direct shipment of wine to Alabamians’ home cleared the Senate Tourism Committee on Wednesday, but sponsor Sen. Jabo Waggoner promised it wouldn’t get a floor vote until he’d talked to legislators with similar legislation, including Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, who has championed the wine delivery bill for multiple sessions. Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, also has a direct shipment bill that’s been assigned to the same committee but hasn’t been considered yet. Waggoner promised to work with Singleton on the legislation.
Memorial preservation
A bill to repeal the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act was moved to a subcommittee during the House Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday.
House Bill 8 from Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, would allow local communities to remove unwanted statues, including Confederate statues, and place them at the Confederate Memorial Park or another public site.
"What we are seeing across the state is that municipalities do not have the flexibility to make the decision for themselves with regards to historical monuments, markers or artifacts within their jurisdiction," Givan told committee members.
Givan offered an amendment that would give more freedom to where monuments could be sent, rather than just leaving it up to the Alabama Department of Archives. That amendment did not pass on a tie vote.
The 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act prohibits relocating, removing, altering or renaming public buildings, streets and memorials that have been standing for more than 40 years. The legislation doesn’t specifically mention Confederate monuments, but it was enacted as some Southern states and cities began removing monuments and emblems of the Confederacy.
Breaking the law can lead to a one-time $25,000 fine. Several municipalities have chosen to remove Confederate monuments in the past year despite the law and fines.
Emergency appropriations
House Bill 231, from Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, cleared the Senate General Fund committee. It makes an emergency appropriation of $263.2 million in federal funds from the Alabama Emergency Rental Assistance Fund to the Department of Finance. Committee chairman Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, said the money would help renters impacted by COVID-19 pay for their leases.
“It’s a matter of trying to keep people in their homes,” Albritton said.
The money is for the current budget year but some could be rolled over to 2022.
— Caroline Beck, Alabama Daily News
