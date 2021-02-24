Lottery, casino debate delayed
MONTGOMERY — A vote on lottery and casino legislation is being delayed in the Alabama Senate, the Republican sponsor said Tuesday, as he negotiates final details, including the possibility of increasing the number of casino sites from eight to 10.
Republican Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston told reporters that he planned to work on the enabling legislation and the constitutional amendment over the next two weeks before seeking a vote.
"There is an overwhelming appetite for the people to address this issue and vote on it," Marsh said. "I do believe we'll be getting to the floor in a couple of weeks."
The current bill proposes establishing a state lottery and five casinos — one at four existing dog tracks plus a fifth site in north Alabama that would be run by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. It also urges the governor to negotiate with the Poarch Band for a compact involving their three other sites that currently have electronic bingo machines.
Other smaller operators, including sites in Lowndes and Houston counties, have asked to be included.
Marsh said one idea is to increase the five sites to seven based on Alabama's congressional districts, and have would-be casino operators apply for the license in those two districts.
Under current district lines that proposal would allow an additional site in southeast Alabama and another in north Alabama. However, it would cut out White Hall Entertainment Center in Lowndes County because Greentrack is in the congressional district.
— The Associated Press
Mandatory kindergarten
A bill that would require children to go through kindergarten, or take an assessment, before they move on to the first grade passed the House on Tuesday.
The final vote for House Bill 208 was 83-17.
Bill sponsor Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee, said more needs to be done to prepare Alabama students.
“We need to make sure that we’re doing what we're supposed to do so that every child in Alabama has a strong path to follow so they can be successful in life,” Warren said.
Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, said he is worried that this bill is taking choices away from parents.
“I take issue with us suggesting that a parent does not know the best path forward for the education of their child,” Kiel said.
An amendment Rep. Danny Garret, R-Trussville, passed would have the State Department of Education create the qualifying assessment instead of allowing each district to create their own.
Another amendment from Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, was passed that makes the law go into effect immediately when approved.
Aniah’s Law
The House passed unanimously the two bills related to denying bail for those accused of committing violent crimes. The proposal, otherwise known as "Aniah's Law," is named after Aniah Blanchard whose alleged killer was free on bond after an arrest for battery in 2019 when she was kidnapped.
The bill denies bail for murder, first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, first degree rape, first degree sodomy, sexual torture, first degree domestic violence, first degree human trafficking, first degree burglary, first degree arson, first degree robbery, terrorism and aggravated child abuse.
House Bill 131, sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown, R-Mobile, is a constitutional amendment and if passed by the Senate, would have to be approved by a majority of Alabama voters in the next statewide election.
Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, who is a family friend of the Blanchard family, supports the bill and hopes it helps avoid future tragedies.
“No family should go through what this family has gone through,” Coleman said.
Sexual assault survivor bill of rights
The House passed unanimously legislation that would create a sexual assault survivor “bill of rights” and sets a requirement for how long law enforcement must preserve evidence from sexual assault cases.
Brown is also sponsoring House Bill 137, which would also help provide financial compensation to cover medical costs related to sexual assault evidence kits.
An amendment was added to the bill that would allow health insurers to pay for the medical costs if the victim had qualifying insurance.
The bill also sets up a Sexual Assault Task Force responsible for developing and implementing best practices regarding the care and treatment of survivors and the preservation of evidence. An amendment was approved that included a person from the Department of Human Resources on the task force.
School board accountability
A bill to require leadership and training standards for members of local school boards was carried over by request of the bill sponsor Tuesday after members expressed concern about it unfairly hurting board members.
House Bill 338 is sponsored by Rep. Tracy Estes, R-Winfield, a former Winfield Board of Education member who explained that the bill gives “teeth” to the current state requirements already in place for board members.
The bill also provides for the removal of members who miss too many meetings or don’t comply with the law.
The bill would allow the State Board of Education to adopt a model code of conduct for members of local boards of education and require each local board of education to adopt a code of conduct that includes at a minimum the state’s model.
Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Trussville, took issue with the bill, saying that voters who elected school board members should be the ones who hold members accountable.
— Caroline Beck, Alabama Daily News
