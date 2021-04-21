MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Legislature met for the 24th day of its 30-day regular session Tuesday. Here are some highlights:
Hospital, nursing home visitation
A bill requiring hospitals and nursing homes to allow at least one caregiver or family member to visit loved ones in times of emergency passed the Senate, 28-0, and now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk.
House Bill 521, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wood, R-Valley, says that visitation should happen “consistent with all applicable federal laws and regulations of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or any limitations set by a state or federal public health order.”
Sen. Garland Gudger, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill, named the legislation after Harold Sachs, a well known Republican political operative who died while hospitalized for COVID-19 without seeing his family for weeks.
Absentee, curbside voting
The Senate Government Affairs Committee advanced Senate Bill 377 to add prison identifications to the list of valid identifications for absentee voting.
Bill sponsor Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, said inmates may not have other valid forms of identification in which to get an absentee ballot.
Incarceration is one of about nine reasons under current law that people can vote absentee.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
The same committee voted down another voter bill from Singleton. Senate Bill 370 would have provided a process for curbside voting for those with disabilities.
Republicans expressed concerns about staffing and costs associated with curbside voting.
Broadband expansion
The House Urban and Rural Development Committee voted unanimously to approve Senate Bill 215, which seeks to expand high-speed broadband internet service throughout the state.
The bill now heads to the full House.
Some changes in the bill include reserving 70% of the first three years of funding for the program to build last-mile infrastructure in unserved rural areas.
Last-mile infrastructure refers to reaching specific homes or end-users for internet use. Unserved areas are defined in the bill as areas that do not meet minimum speeds of 100 megabits per second.
The bill creates a nine-member Alabama Digital Expansion Authority to oversee the expansion and availability. A larger Connect Alabama Advisory Board will make recommendations to the authority. The authority within a year of the law’s passage must develop and begin executing a Statewide Connectivity Plan. A timeline for implementation must be included.
Drive-through alcohol
A bill that would allow drive-through or walk-up purchases of beer and wine for off-site consumption passed the Alabama House of Representatives.
House Bill 560 is sponsored by Rep. Gill Isbell, R-Gadsden, who said his intent was to offer more convenience to Alabama consumers and that all state, local and federal laws that currently apply to purchasing alcohol would still apply.
The final vote on the bill was 67-20 with seven abstentions.
Menstrual products in schools
A bill that would require local school boards to provide menstrual products in schools at no cost to students passed its first vote.
House Bill 88 from Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, would require public schools to provide female hygiene products, such as tampons and sanitary napkins, to schools for grades 5-12.
The bill now goes to the full House.
— Caroline Beck and Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News
